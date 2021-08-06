The Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Brittany Higgins Will Face Court

Content warning: This article discusses sexual assault in a way that may be distressing to some readers.
The man accused of raping former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins inside Parliament House in March 2019 is set to appear before court next month.
The Australian Federal Police (AFP) confirmed on Friday that a 26-year-old man has been summoned to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court on September 16, 2021.
He will face one charge of sexual intercourse without consent. The maximum penalty for this offence is 12 years imprisonment.
"Detectives from ACT Policing’s Criminal Investigations - Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Team, the specialist team dedicated to investigating sexual assaults in the ACT, first received a report in April 2019," read a statement from the AFP.
"The investigation remained open and in February 2021 a formal complaint was made. Detectives have since spoken to a number of witnesses and collected evidence as part of the investigation."
In February Higgins went public with allegations she was allegedly raped by a colleague at Parliament House, in Defence Minister Linda Reynolds’ ministerial office.
Higgins said that at the time, she felt as though she had to choose between her career and pursuing the matter with the police. She has since resigned from working for the government.
If you or anyone you know has experienced sexual or domestic violence and is in need of support, please call 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), the National Sexual Assault Domestic Family Violence Service