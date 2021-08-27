All The Best Dad Quotes From Movies & TV (Including A Dad Joke Or Two)

Some of the dads on this list are cool, while others just think they are, but all of them are worth listening to as they impart some wisdom. From the iconic dads like Atticus Finch and Mufasa to the soon-to-be iconic fathers like Kayla’s dad in Eighth Grade, and let’s not forget the father figures like Friday Night Lights' Coach Eric Taylor and Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’s Uncle Phil who were always there for anyone who needed them, all of these guys are just trying their best to impart a little wisdom to the youth. Some of it is funny, some of it is practical, and a lot of it will make you bawl your eyes out. So grab those Kleenex and get ready to learn something about this crazy thing we call life.