20 Pairs Of Breathable Cotton Underwear That Are Just As Cute As They Are Comfy

“The external skin around your vagina is like regular skin, but just a little bit more sensitive," she tells Refinery29. "So if you have material that irritates your skin normally, you might have minor inflammation to the area.”



“Most of the synthetic fabrics, as well as silk, are not that breathable,” Dr. Dardik says, “and for women who have sensitive skin and yeast infections, the most breathable material [like cotton] is really what works best [when it comes to underwear].”