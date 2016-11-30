It's been just over a month since Khloe Kardashian launched her size-inclusive denim line, Good American. Kardashian decided to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at where, and how, her curve-hugging jeans come to fruition. The reality star took her Snapchat followers on a pretty staged-looking tour of the label's Los Angeles factory yesterday, walking them through various stages of the production process, from pattern-cutting to stone-washing to whiskering. (And, of course, she squeezed in a denim-packed photo op or two.)
But the collection already is contending with scrutiny about how the line is produced and how the brand's employees are treated. After Khloe's Snapchat walk-through of Good American's HQ, a viewer tweeted some criticism about the brand's working conditions: "By the looks of @khloekardashian Snapchat, she's got a sweat shop working on her jeans." Kardashian quickly responded on Twitter, writing: "Watch your mouth. All make salaries and all are employed in L.A.! Know your info before you chime in."
A few comments on the Snapchat videos uploaded to Instagram voiced concerns about Good American's working conditions:"I do hope that these workers are able to make a decent working wage," wrote one user. Other commenters countered these allegations: "This doesn't look like a sweatshop. It looks like a textile factory. That's what it looks like when people make your clothing. Stop being ignorant," reads another comment.
Kardashian first started teasing the line back in May, and the collection officially launched on October 18.
"In building the Good American brand, we remain steadfast to our core belief system of being good and doing good, this commitment starts with everyone who is involved in making our jeans," Emma Grede, Good American's CEO and founding partner, said in a statement. "All aspects of our denim manufacturing from pattern cutting, to sewing, washing and finishing are done locally in Los Angeles using the finest European fabrics. We are committed to staying in our Los Angeles community and paying fair wages to our workers because it’s the right thing to do."
