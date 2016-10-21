It's no secret that the Kardashian household is all over the fashion industry. We're keeping up with them at Fashion Month, on their daily shopping runs, and wherever they may be jetting off to — always styled head-to-toe (either by Monica Rose or Kanye West, naturally). However, as with anyone, there are certain outfit formulas the world's most talked-about family tends to fall back on. And as of late, you may have noticed Khloé Kardashian has been wearing a very specific — and simple — combination all the damn time: jeans and a bodysuit.
Now, this is partly due to the fact that she just launched her own inclusive denim line, Good American, for which she's assembled a group of incredibly stylish ambassadors to rep (though, let's be real, Khloé is her own best spokesperson). But it's also been due to her personal style revelation — that she's finally dressing for herself, and this is how she feels most comfortable. And really, why the hell not?
This no-nonsense approach is at the core of Good American, too: The line consists of three silhouettes, available in sizes 0 to 24 — with no demarcation between what would be considered "straight" or "plus" sizes anywhere to be found. Refinery29 chatted with Khloé and Emma Grede, the brand's cofounder, leading up to the big reveal, one that's been months in the making, to discuss how her own denim-shopping woes inspired her to start the company, why she thinks it's so important we don't create arbitrary categories in our shopping, and why she's no longer concerned about following trends.
