Target Dropped Nearly 1,000 New Swimsuits — & They’re All Under-$100

As if you needed another reminder that summer is, in fact, coming, Target just released its annual swimsuit drop — and this could be the company’s best lineup yet. Right now, Target.com is drowning in stylish bikinis, one-pieces, and tankinis for you to choose from for the upcoming pool season. Think: cut-out silhouettes, jewel tones, ruched fabrics, and extra skimpy string styles. Hell, they even have a faux leather swimsuit; if that doesn’t prove that your choices are limitless, we don’t know what does.
In total, Target’s pre-summer swimsuit bill spans 986 styles, many of which are available in sizes up to 26W (according to Target’s size chart, that’s the equivalent of 3X), and all of which cost less than $100. The one downside? Finding the suit that’s right for you means scrolling through 42 pages of styles, which, naturally, is time-consuming. To ensure your swimsuit season starts off on the right foot, we scoured all 42 pages for you, picking out the very best from Target’s massive collection and something for everyone.
Ahead, shop our favorite bikinis, one-pieces, and more from Target’s swimsuit collection.
