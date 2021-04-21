Target Dropped Nearly 1,000 New Swimsuits — & They’re All Under-$100

In total, Target’s pre-summer swimsuit bill spans 986 styles, many of which are available in sizes up to 26W (according to Target’s size chart, that’s the equivalent of 3X), and all of which cost less than $100. The one downside? Finding the suit that’s right for you means scrolling through 42 pages of styles, which, naturally, is time-consuming. To ensure your swimsuit season starts off on the right foot, we scoured all 42 pages for you, picking out the very best from Target’s massive collection and something for everyone.