We Found Your New Go-To Pair Of Plus-Friendly Sweat Shorts

It’s officially been one year since the pandemic completely flip-flopped our routines. We swapped our fancy going out dresses, chic office wear, and killer heels for the loungiest waffle knits actually supportive activewear , and swaddle-worthy robes . With comfort crowned queen of our wardrobes, our need for comfy-cozy (but not too hot!) sweat shorts in plus-friendly sizes is rising in tandem with the temperature.