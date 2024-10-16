The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Is Back: Did The Brand Uphold Its Inclusivity Promises?

For those of us who grew up watching the shows, it’s easy to be charmed by it all. In addition to looking gorgeous, the models seem genuinely stoked to be there. You get to see more of their personalities, which doesn’t usually happen in a traditional fashion show. People are cheering, which also doesn’t usually happen. In the room, you don’t just have permission to react out loud, it’s encouraged. (When Hadid emerged from underneath the stage to open the show, there were gasps.) Simply put, it’s a good time.