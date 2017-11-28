Let me tell you a little secret: I've never watched the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Nope, not even once.
I couldn't tell you the names of Angels of years past, what to expect from this year's event, or details about any of the drama surrounding it. I've blocked it off my radar, and, yeah, not once has it crossed my mind to spend my night participating in this glitter-filled lingerie tradition.
Frankly, I'm not even quite sure what really goes on during the annual catwalk event. Regardless, the fashion show rolls around every year, accompanied by enough media hullabaloo to remind me why sitting it out is the only option for me. And though I love a good televised Harry Styles performance as much as the next person, I'm confident in my feeling that I won't be missing out on much this year, either.
As someone who cares deeply about the accurate representation of women's bodies — and the effect media can have on the way women view themselves and are are viewed societally — it's not a huge shocker that the VS Fashion Show isn't in alignment with my values. Basically, it's problematic AF.
Ahead are five of the reasons why I won't be thinking twice about calling "pass" on the whole thing. Even if you do end up watching this year (No judgment!), I hope you'll consider keeping these points in mind.