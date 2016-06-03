Tyra Banks, Our '90s Rihanna-In-Training

According to Urban Dictionary, the proper definition of the verb "to smize" is "smiling with your eyes." But those already familiar with Tyra Banks — not as a person, but as a powerhouse — know that "smizing" is so much more than a squint. It's an attitude. It's a statement. It's Tyra freaking Banks in a nutshell. Never has a woman said so much with her eyes.



Discovered at the age of 15, Banks was the first African-American woman to land the covers of GQ and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue (which she nabbed twice). She was one of the OG Victoria's Secret angels. Then, in 2003, America's Next Top Model hit our screens, making us fall in love with her all over again. When she cried, we cried; when she laughed, we laughed; and when a wannabe model dared to challenge the kween, we recoiled, eyes wide, hand gently pressed to our necks in disbelief.



Today, the 42-year-old model is still every inch a goddess. But there's something about her '90s aesthetic that still captures our hearts. Click through to see some of Tyra's finest #TBT fashion moments.