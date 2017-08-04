Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are two celebrities who just recently learned the magic of becoming parents. Their daughter, Dusty Rose, was born on September 21st of last year and their worlds have never been the same.
In an interview with People Magazine, Prinsloo explained how her life has changed since Dusty Rose was born, in both small and monumental ways.
“I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there’s no greater love than that love,” Prinsloo said. “And then you have a baby, and it’s just next-level love.”
Levine showed his love by getting a "True Love" tattoo across his knuckles in May. The Maroon 5 lead singer and Victoria's Secret model are crazy in love with one another, but they'd do anything for their child. Despite getting considerably less sleep, Prinsloo says, "It’s always worth it when you see her face smiling back at you.”
Prinsloo will miss that little smile like crazy when she begins modeling again. She's already made her comeback as the face of SK-II's newest collection. When Dusty grows up, she'll get to experience a little bit of what her mother's life was like as an international model. Prinsloo has saved her wedding gown and a few other vintage pieces for her daughter.
“I think I started keeping all the backstage VS robes for her, and thought it’s such a cool thing,” she said. “Like, ‘Look, Dusty, your mom walked in 10 Victoria’s Secret shows! Wow!’”
Dusty's already managed some pretty great accomplishments, herself. Her mom reports that the eleven month old can crawl and stand up. According to Levine, he and his wife are in the midst of a battle for Dusty's first word. It's the age old question: "Dada" or "Mama"?
No matter whose name she says first, Prinsloo's love for Dusty couldn't ever fade. In fact, there are no limits.
“You think there’s a limit to love — like, ‘This is the thing that I love the most,'" she describes, "But honestly, I think what surprised me most is how intense that love is."
