Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo may look like a sweet couple but these two have a mean competitive streak. Right now, the two are in a "fight to the finish" for their baby's first word.
According to Entertainment Tonight, when Levine appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon he revealed that the nearly 6-month old Dusty Rose is working on her language skills. Knowing this, Levine has been trying to game the system and help her along with her first word — perhaps, to the detriment of his marriage.
“I've been working 'dada' hard," he said. "You work on it really hard and you do slip it into every single thing you say. If she's being cute, you're like, 'Oh my god, Look at how cute you are! Dada!'”
While Levine said that he's gotten some "dada-esque" sounds from little Dusty, he's still working on it. He's also got some competition that happens to be pretty fierce. "And my wife is working 'mama,'" he told Fallon, "so it's a battle to the finish.” May the best parent win, though, hearing Dusty Rose say her first word is probably one of those win-win situations.
Of course, this fight is all in good fun since Levine made it clear that all he needs is Prinsloo and Dusty. When he picked up his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame last month, he not only debuted his baby girl to the world, he also elaborated on why she and his wife are the best things that have ever happened to him.
"I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world," Levine said at the ceremony. "I am one of the luckiest people who's ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most and so, I thank all of those people. I can't do it individually, but I thank you all."
What he also may not be able to do by himself is get his daughter to say "dada." That's why if Levine really wants to win this battle of the baby's first word, he should get Ellen DeGeneres to help him. After all, DeGeneres was the one who helped give Dusty Rose her name, why couldn't she be of assistance with this too? Just a suggestion.
