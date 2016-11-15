Sweet Family Photo Reveals What Adam Levine Needs & What Is Optional

We all know that Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, and their new daughter are family goals. We know, for example, that Ellen Degeneres provided the name Dusty Rose. We know that their daughter is already adorable. And we know that they're all adorable together.
So this image, of the family on the beach, should come as no surprise. But let's look at the caption. "Everything I need is right here," Levine writes. "(Beach optional)."
Clearly, we're meant to play some kind of finding game with this photo. What does Levine need?
He needs his wife, Behati Prinsloo. He needs a small to-go coffee cup, presumably filled with a small amount of coffee. He needs a sleeveless t-shirt with a slogan on it. He needs two arm sleeves worth of tattoos. He doesn't need pants; we don't see any. He needs Prinsloo to wear sunglasses (to block out the haters), a hat, and a baby carrier. But we see no baby. Maybe it's a stunt baby? We'll never know.
Oh and he does not need the beach. Don't even think of suggesting he needs the beach. Who do you think you are? But the definite message here: If you see Levine without a hat, offer him your own. He needs it.
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. We only needed 121. Your move, Levine.
