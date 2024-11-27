ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
From Super Puffs to Sweaters — Aritzia’s Black Friday Sale Is A Gold Mine

Laura Lajiness Kaupke
Last Updated November 27, 2024, 2:20 PM
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Photo: Courtesy of Aritzia.
Drop everything: Aritzia’s Black Sale — dubbed Black Fiveday™ — is live, and it’s a shopping spree waiting to happen.
From November 26 to December 2, you can snag up to 50% off everything, plus a rare discount on the brand’s beloved Super Puff™ jackets. Whether you’re after slick workwear, party-ready fits, or those winning pieces that nail both vibes seamlessly, this is your chance to add them to your wardrobe. The only catch? The good stuff is already flying off the racks, so cart those faves ASAP.
Shop our edit of the top picks from the Aritzia Black Friday sale now before someone else beats you to it.
Aritzia’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Sweaters 

From cozy, oversized turtlenecks to sleek, ribbed layers and bold cable knits in rich jewel tones, Aritzia’s sweater lineup is as versatile as it is elevated. Whether you're after that effortless office-to-dinner look or a pop of festive color, these picks are ready to transform your cold-weather wardrobe — all for up to 50% off during the sale.
Wilfred
Cashmere V-neck Cardigan
$173.60$248.00
Aritzia
Sunday Best
Trifle Sweater
$70.80$117.99
Aritzia
Babaton
Council Merino Wool Sweater Vest
$63.99$128.00
Aritzia
Wilfred
Nestled Sweater
$138.60$198.00
Aritzia
Babaton
Sculpt Knit Sweetheart Longsleeve
$34.99$88.00
Aritzia
Babaton
Hazlitt Sweater Vest
$48.99$98.00
Aritzia

Aritzia’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Coats

From the Super Puff to the retailer's best-selling tailored wool silhouettes, Aritzia’s outerwear edit delivers winter-perfect layers. These coats are as practical, luxurious, and up to half off.
Wilfred
Symphony Coat Virgin Wool Cashmere
$224.99$450.00
Aritzia
golden
The Summit Parka Long
$174.99$350.00
Aritzia
Babaton
Estate Coat Virgin Wool
$238.80$398.00
Aritzia
Babaton
Geo Jacket
$124.99$250.00
Aritzia
Wilfred
The Cloud Puff™
$125.00$250.00
Aritzia
Babaton
Promenade Coat Virgin Wool
$173.99$348.00
Aritzia

Aritzia’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Tops 

Amp up your top situation with statement-making styles — from flowy, tie-detail blouses to sleek, ruched tanks and striking off-the-shoulder silhouettes. Perfect for office days, festive nights, and everything in between. 
Contour
Contour Deco Bodysuit
$26.99$68.00
Aritzia
Babaton
New Essential Relaxed Poplin Shirt
$68.60$98.00
Aritzia
Wilfred
Olivette Blouse
$48.99$98.00
Aritzia
Wilfred
Musing Top
$23.99$48.00
Aritzia
Wilfred
Victoria Satin Top
$46.80$78.00
Aritzia
Wilfred
Kissa Blouse
$28.99$98.00
Aritzia

Aritzia’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Dresses

Make an entrance in Aritzia’s standout dresses, which run the gamut from sultry off-the-shoulder knits to silky, curve-skimming midis and flirty, ruffled minis. Holiday soirées, date nights, or when you just want to feel fancy — these styles guarantee all eyes on you.
Wilfred
Botanist Dress
$48.99$98.00
Aritzia
Wilfred
Botanical Satin Dress
$76.80$128.00
Aritzia
Wilfred
Nicolette Satin Dress
$83.99$168.00
Aritzia
Babaton
Bond Satin Dress
$73.99$148.00
Aritzia
Babaton
Sculpt Knit Section Dress
$66.99$168.00
Aritzia
Babaton
Prestige Dress
$73.99$148.00
Aritzia

Aritzia’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Bottoms 

Wide-leg trousers, pleated skirts, and tailored midis — Aritzia’s edit of pants and skirts on sale is packed with polished staples. 
Babaton
Founder Pant
$73.99$148.00
Aritzia
Babaton
Happy Hour Skirt
$66.00$110.00
Aritzia
Babaton
Outgoing Satin Cargo Pant
$78.99$158.00
Aritzia
Babaton
Futurism Skirt
$100.80$168.00
Aritzia
Levi's
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jean
$58.80$98.00
Aritzia
Sunday Best
Olive Midi Pleated Skirt
$66.00$110.00
Aritzia

Aritzia’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Jackets and Blazers

Whether you’re power-dressing for work or elevating off-duty looks, Aritzia’s on-sale jackets deliver everything from sharp tailoring to cozy textures and versatile silhouettes.
Babaton
Intelligence Blazer
$133.99$268.00
Aritzia
Wilfred
Adelaide Jacket
$113.99$228.00
Aritzia
Wilfred
Little Cropped Jacket
$138.60$198.00
Aritzia
Wilfred
Stella Bomber
$98.99$198.00
Aritzia
The Group
Translation Bomber
$136.80$228.00
Aritzia
TNA
Coaches Jacket
$98.99$198.00
Aritzia

Aritzia’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Athleisure

Stock up on athleisure staples crafted from the brand’s ultra-soft fabrics for your go-to workout, post-sweat coffee runs, or laid-back holiday lounging. 
golden
Powersculpt™ Resilient Pant
$38.99$78.00
Aritzia
TnAction
Tnalife™ Surge Romper
$30.99$78.00
Aritzia
TnAction
Tnalife™ Atmosphere Hi-rise 7" Short
$18.99$38.00
Aritzia
golden
Polartec® 200 Region Short
$22.50$45.00
Aritzia
golden
Airbutter™ Inhale Longsleeve
$30.00$50.00
Aritzia
TnAction
The Little Puff™ Vest
$48.99$98.00
Aritzia

Aritzia’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Accessories

From snug beanies and puffer mittens to sleek belts and elevated bags, these on-sale accessories bring warmth, function, and a thoughtful finish to every outfit. They also make for fab fashion gifts!
Babaton
Axel Beanie
$47.60$68.00
Aritzia
Aritzia
Pillar Solid Brass Leather Belt
$38.99$78.00
Aritzia
Babaton
Access Satin Bag
$68.60$98.00
Aritzia
Super Puff
Mitten - Climatte™
$38.50$55.00
Aritzia
Wilfred
Scrunch Crew Sock
$11.25$15.00
Aritzia
TNA
Dad Baseball Cap
$17.50$25.00
Aritzia
