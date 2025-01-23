The Best Winter Dress Trends To Wear On Repeat

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Frost is nipping at our noses, which means our faux fur coats and knee-high boots are firmly in rotation. And often, both are paired with one of our favourite winter dresses. Yes, that's right — scoff all you want, but the freezing temperatures do not mean we suddenly say goodbye to a significant chunk of our wardrobe. All it takes is some clever layering (Heattech is your new best friend) and a smart choice of dress material or style.
This season calls for cosy-luxe long-sleeve knit dresses, sumptuous velvet styles and maxi silhouettes that deliver warmth and coverage. Blazer dresses are having a major moment, too — ideal for everything from casual hangs and office hours. We even found styles perfect for date nights and winter weddings. Ahead, shop the best cool-weather picks from reader-favourite retailers like Free People, Reformation and Mango.
Knit Dresses
Whether you’re dressing for the office, a cosy dinner, a countryside getaway or a stroll and window shopping, a knit dress has you covered. From lightweight jersey to plush cashmere and chunky knits, these versatile styles are equal parts warm and comfortable. We found a range of versatile styles, such as a cardigan-hybrid for work and a turtleneck maxi for outdoor winter socialising.
Winter Maxi Dresses
Maxi dresses aren’t just a summer staple — they’re arguably even better for winter (hello, full coverage). On casual days, opt for lounge-worthy styles, but when the vibes skew dressy, go for elevated details like off-the-shoulder necklines or flowy skirts.
Velvet Dresses
When it comes to winter fabrics, velvet is the undisputed favourite. It’s soft, tactile, and undeniably luxe — perfect for cocktail parties and winter events, especially in fitted midi or maxi silhouettes. For other seasonal occasions, like Valentine’s Day, we’ve also spotted darling minis with playful details like fluttery sleeves and lace collars.
Blazer Dresses
With 2025 fashion trends like bold shoulders and soft suiting on the rise, it’s no wonder blazer dresses are having a moment. The suit alternative lets you bring the business vibes while showing a bit of leg (hey, now). Plus, with thicker fabrics like tweed and wool in the mix, you don’t have to sacrifice warmth. Just add fleece-lined tights and over-the-knee boots to fully winter-proof your look.
Winter Wedding Guest Dresses
If you’ve got weddings on the horizon and no look confirmed — we’ve got you. Go for sequins in rich jewel tones or classic black dresses with a twist (think bows and ruffles). For cocktail attire dress codes, try a mini or midi dress versatile enough to repurpose for other winter festivities. And if it’s black tie, opt for a gown — bonus points if it’s in a festive colour or dripping in sparkle.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 US
