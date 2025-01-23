ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
The Best Winter Dress Trends To Wear On Repeat

Amanda Randone, Victoria Montalti, Esther Newman
Last Updated 23 January 2025, 16:03
Frost is nipping at our noses, which means our faux fur coats and knee-high boots are firmly in rotation. And often, both are paired with one of our favourite winter dresses. Yes, that's right — scoff all you want, but the freezing temperatures do not mean we suddenly say goodbye to a significant chunk of our wardrobe. All it takes is some clever layering (Heattech is your new best friend) and a smart choice of dress material or style.
This season calls for cosy-luxe long-sleeve knit dresses, sumptuous velvet styles and maxi silhouettes that deliver warmth and coverage. Blazer dresses are having a major moment, too — ideal for everything from casual hangs and office hours. We even found styles perfect for date nights and winter weddings. Ahead, shop the best cool-weather picks from reader-favourite retailers like Free People, Reformation and Mango.
Knit Dresses

Whether you’re dressing for the office, a cosy dinner, a countryside getaway or a stroll and window shopping, a knit dress has you covered. From lightweight jersey to plush cashmere and chunky knits, these versatile styles are equal parts warm and comfortable. We found a range of versatile styles, such as a cardigan-hybrid for work and a turtleneck maxi for outdoor winter socialising.
Nobody's Child
Brown Cable Stitch Knitted Dress
£99.00
Nobody's Child
Simply Be
Taupe Rib Bardot Knitted Mini Dress
£17.10£20.90
Simply Be
& Other Stories
Knitted Roll-neck Midi Dress
£115.00
& Other Stories
Alex Mill
Stella Long Sleeve Cotton & Cashmere Knit ...
£229.25
Nordstrom
Madewell
Stripe Relaxed Sweater Dress
£261.00
Madewell
New Look
Curves Black V-neck Knit Midi Dress
£12.00£36.99
New Look
Winter Maxi Dresses

Maxi dresses aren’t just a summer staple — they’re arguably even better for winter (hello, full coverage). On casual days, opt for lounge-worthy styles, but when the vibes skew dressy, go for elevated details like off-the-shoulder necklines or flowy skirts.
Anthropologie
The Thea High-neck Mockable Maxi Jumper Dress
£148.00
Anthropologie
Meshki
Cowl Neck Knit Midi Dress - Black
£79.00
Meshki
RIXO
Gabriela Wool Midi Dress
£295.00
Rixo
Rachel Antonoff
Artie Dress
£255.00£365.00
Rachel Antonoff
Ganni
Bouclé Maxi Dress
£375.00
SSENSE
ASOS DESIGN
Angel Sleeve Maxi In Floral Print
£36.00
ASOS
Velvet Dresses

When it comes to winter fabrics, velvet is the undisputed favourite. It’s soft, tactile, and undeniably luxe — perfect for cocktail parties and winter events, especially in fitted midi or maxi silhouettes. For other seasonal occasions, like Valentine’s Day, we’ve also spotted darling minis with playful details like fluttery sleeves and lace collars.  
Dôen
Adelie Dress
£438.00
Dôen
SER.O.YA
Rashelle Maxi Dress
£268.00
Free People
AQUA
Star Glitter Velvet Tank Mini Dress
£73.49
Bloomingdale's
Reformation
Rhia Velvet Dress
£348.00
Reformation
Nasty Gal
Plus Velvet Ribbon Trim Long Sleeve Corset...
£69.00
Debenhams
Good American
Fit For Success Strapless Velvet Dress
£175.00£250.00
Good American
Blazer Dresses

With 2025 fashion trends like bold shoulders and soft suiting on the rise, it’s no wonder blazer dresses are having a moment. The suit alternative lets you bring the business vibes while showing a bit of leg (hey, now). Plus, with thicker fabrics like tweed and wool in the mix, you don’t have to sacrifice warmth. Just add fleece-lined tights and over-the-knee boots to fully winter-proof your look.
Ann Taylor
Blazer Dress
£185.16
Ann Taylor
Karen Millen
Plus Size Crystal Embellished Tailored Bla...
£449.00
KAREN MILLEN
Maniere De Voir
Oversized Wool Asymmetric Blazer Dress - B...
£179.99
Maniere De Voir
AFRM
The Pinched Waist Blazer
£184.00
Revolve
EGO
Long Sleeve Pocket Detail Wool Look Blazer...
£43.00
Ego
Boohoo
Plus D-ring Cinched Waist Blazer Dress
£36.00£45.00
Debenhams
Winter Wedding Guest Dresses

If you’ve got weddings on the horizon and no look confirmed — we’ve got you. Go for sequins in rich jewel tones or classic black dresses with a twist (think bows and ruffles). For cocktail attire dress codes, try a mini or midi dress versatile enough to repurpose for other winter festivities. And if it’s black tie, opt for a gown — bonus points if it’s in a festive colour or dripping in sparkle.
Reformation
Tripoli Dress
£348.00
Reformation
Abercrombie & Fitch
Plunge Bow-back Mini Dress
£26.24£72.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
ASOS DESIGN
Curve Sequin Bandeau Midi Dress
£21.00£38.00
ASOS
Hill House Home
The Tulle Ellie Nap Dress
£260.00
Hill House Home
Nordstrom
Jacquard Pleat Back Maxi Dress
£99.20
Nordstrom
Lace and Beads
Dane Purple Print Corset Midi Dress
£80.00
Lace and Beads
This story was originally published on Refinery29 US
