The Best Winter Dress Trends To Wear On Repeat

Frost is nipping at our noses, which means our faux fur coats and knee-high boots are firmly in rotation. And often, both are paired with one of our favourite winter dresses. Yes, that's right — scoff all you want, but the freezing temperatures do not mean we suddenly say goodbye to a significant chunk of our wardrobe. All it takes is some clever layering (Heattech is your new best friend) and a smart choice of dress material or style.