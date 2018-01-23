If the idea of a pencil skirt conjures up images of flight attendants or secretaries in Mad Men, it’s time to reconsider. The spring 2018 catwalks have revived the typically prim and proper office staple in an array of prints and fabrics, demonstrating a thoroughly contemporary way to style the midi skirt.
But if the demure sophistication of the pencil skirt isn’t your aesthetic, don’t write it off just yet. From Balenciaga’s kilt-inspired heritage check number (paired with an oversized striped shirt, proving clashing prints are here to stay) to Victoria Beckham’s dainty-but-cool sheer dusky pink piece, the runways provided ample inspiration for ways to style the skirt now. Salvatore Ferragamo’s snake print brought further sex appeal to his silk camisoles, while Fendi made us fall in love with diagonal stripes, namely in brick and duck egg hues. Christopher Kane’s print of choice was ditsy florals straight from the English countryside, while Virgil Abloh referenced Princess Diana via polka dot pencil skirts at Off-White.
Whether you wear with a long-sleeved graphic tee and box-fresh sneakers for a streetwear switch-up, make it modern with abstract prints, or layer it over silky underskirts, there are endless ways to style your new wardrobe staple. Click through to find the best we’ve seen for the season ahead.