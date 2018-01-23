The first pencil skirt as we know it was designed in 1954 by Christian Dior and presented in his H-Line collection, which deviated from the fuller skirts and nipped-in waists of his New Look. With an emphasis on the hip rather than the waist, the skirt skimmed the silhouette down to the ankle. Marilyn Monroe made the style a feature of her everyday wardrobe after costume designer Orry-Kerry put her in a beaded tassel dress with a pencil skirt for 1959’s Some Like It Hot.