15 Skorts That Will Change Your Mind About The Skirt-Short Hybrid

Now before you have flashbacks of the envelop-fold skorts every blogger seemed to own around 2012 – 2014, allow us to present you with the skort 2.0. Because compared to its past iterations, these shorts-and-skirt combinations now opt for more incognito silhouettes that prove to be indispensable while trying to solve summer layering without actual layers; quite the magic trick. Plus, with the comfort of shorts and usually the appearance of a wrap skirts — whether loose or fitted — skorts allow you to try that miniskirt and bike short trend together before venturing out and trying them separately.