This Sold-Out Skort Is Finally Back, & You Need It In Your Closet (Trust Us)

It ended up being the total workhorse of my summer 2016 wardrobe, and the most subtly, deceptively workout-apropos item in my athleisure lineup. With the appearance of a wrap skirt and the coverage of bike shorts, in a charcoal hue that goes with basically everything, the Court Skort also absorbs sweat like a pair of leggings, has a very flatteringly slight A-line silhouette, and, perhaps best of all, prevents uncomfortable thigh chafing (which is an utterly awful feeling). I raved about the magical item for months, but my glowing endorsement was a total tease: The stealth combo piece was completely sold out, alas.