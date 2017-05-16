This Sold-Out Skort Is Finally Back, & You Need It In Your Closet (Trust Us)

If you're currently in the process of looking for alternatives to jorts (same, and we've got a few ideas), you probably wouldn't think of skorts as a desirable summer staple. But hear me out: When I spent a full month wearing solely athleisure, Outdoor Voices' Court Skort was absolutely indispensable during the 30-day experiment. I hadn't worn the shorts-and-skirt combo since my age was in the single digits, and I don't regularly play tennis; I was pretty skeptical. Wouldn't the snug shorts underlay peek out unflatteringly? How useful would that second layer of stretchy workout material really be, especially in hotter temps?
Advertisement
It ended up being the total workhorse of my summer 2016 wardrobe, and the most subtly, deceptively workout-apropos item in my athleisure lineup. With the appearance of a wrap skirt and the coverage of bike shorts, in a charcoal hue that goes with basically everything, the Court Skort also absorbs sweat like a pair of leggings, has a very flatteringly slight A-line silhouette, and, perhaps best of all, prevents uncomfortable thigh chafing (which is an utterly awful feeling). I raved about the magical item for months, but my glowing endorsement was a total tease: The stealth combo piece was completely sold out, alas.
Lucky for you (and me), Outdoor Voices just brought it back, with some design tweaks and expanded color options. There's now a longer inseam on those compression bike shorts, plus a hidden patch pocket for your phone (or, if you're hitting the courts in it, as the name entails, a tennis ball).
"The Court Skort has always been one of my favorites—it's a fun alternative to shorts and leggings for the warmer months," Tyler Haney, founder of Outdoor Voices, told Refinery29. "I wear a lot of plain tees, so it's nice to pair them with something a little more playful on the bottom. The combination takes me from a jog to a dip to a drink pretty effortlessly."
Advertisement