As soon as May hits, denim shorts get all the attention. All your favorite stores start getting them in by the boatload — and good thing they are, because when you're forced to try on your pair from last year to see if they still fit (and somehow it hardly ever does?), you're going to be on the hunt for some to wear day in and day out. But remember, denim shorts aren't the only option when temps start to heat up. And if you're just not the denim-diaper type, fortunately there are plenty of other options to combat the hot weather without going into full cutoffs territory.