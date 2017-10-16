Instead of skimming over the skirt options, we're taking pause at the cute midi trends emerging. From the slow-rise of the asymmetrical hem to the "wait, I need at least five of these" rainbow-striped options, we're shining the spotlight on some truly unexpected skirt trends. Listen up, "not skirt" people: It's time to sit back, relax, and finally take off those pants. You're going to want to trade them in for one of the pieces ahead, after all.