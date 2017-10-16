Skirts don't always receive the love they deserve. We tend to push the traditionally "pretty" and feminine piece aside in favor of cool trousers and denim, because there's just something about a pleated A-line or a ruffled prairie skirt that feels expected and truthfully, a bit boring. But there's a few cool kids on the block making us rethink our buying strategy.
Instead of skimming over the skirt options, we're taking pause at the cute midi trends emerging. From the slow-rise of the asymmetrical hem to the "wait, I need at least five of these" rainbow-striped options, we're shining the spotlight on some truly unexpected skirt trends. Listen up, "not skirt" people: It's time to sit back, relax, and finally take off those pants. You're going to want to trade them in for one of the pieces ahead, after all.