Fall Trends: Selena Gomez Gives A Master Class In Midi Skirts

Street Style Selena is here again, and damn, it feels good to see her. The face of Coach can even make eating lipstick look good, so it's no wonder that we're fans of something a little bit tamer: her latest night-out-in-L.A. outfit. The singer recently stepped out in a Khaite crepe-back satin midi skirt (currently on sale in a size 10!), which she expertly paired with a body-skimming top to balance out all that volume.
September's approach is unfortunately imminent, and Gomez clearly knows that midi skirts are one of the great staples of transitional dressing. Mid-level cuts are breezy enough to carry you though a last-hurrah-of-summer heatwave, but the look can flip into an autumnal aesthetic with a quick switch from sandals for ankle boots.
It's true that this style can feel frumpy, but fall's fresh batch of textiles and silhouettes keep the mean middle school librarian look at bay. Click through for a selection of the season's best takes on the style, from denim pencil skirts to asymmetrical hemlines à la Kendall Jenner.