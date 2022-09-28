How To Create The Perfect Fall Capsule Closet

Trousers have long served as a staple of the work uniform, but these days, they work just as well for weekend brunch or even Friday-night drinks. There are two factors to keep in mind here. First is fit — you want a pair of trousers that are high-waisted and loose through the leg. Second is how you style them. A blazer or button-down are obvious choices in a more corporate setting, but a silky tank or cropped tee will make slacks feel more relaxed.