So whether your wardrobe desperately needs some freshening up or you're looking for everyday accessories like a buzzy new handbag or bauble, we've got you covered. There are satin and embellished flats perfect for spring weddings and viral metallic pants calling for a glitzy Friday night out. The R29 editors are going all in with their spring shopping , and we're bringing you, fashion enthusiasts, with us. Get ready to jet-set into the season with the latest items. Here's to you all, trendsetters.