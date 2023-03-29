The 12 Accessories Trends You’re Going To See Everywhere This Spring

Maybe it’s the blooming trees and flowers that surround us this time of year, but the arrival of spring tends to leave us itching for a fresh start. A rebirth of sorts. And the easiest, low-lift, low-commitment way to sartorially (and proverbially) wipe the slate clean? Accessories.
Whether you’re a lover of the classics or aspire to become more of a risk-taker, you can expect to see trends at both ends of the spectrum — think ladylike slingbacks and top-handle bags to opalescent, sea siren-inspired mules. And in addition to mermaidcore, there’s also the comfortable, casual elegance of balletcore (yes, the ballet flat is *officially* back) and an abundance of Digital Lavender, well, everything.
As with recent seasons past, the larger theme here is nostalgia, with plenty of throwback trends continuing to resurface, this time in the form of early aughts-inspired denim footwear (to pair with denim maxi skirts, of course), slouchy hobo bags, and lots of metallics. Even the flip-flops of our youth have returned, reemerging in a grown-up, night-out-appropriate fashion.
Needless to say, wherever you may fall on the fashion spectrum (or in the spirit of reinvention, wherever you’d like to), this season boasts shoe, handbag, and jewelry trends that truly cater to all. Ahead, we teamed up with Nine West to dive deeper into each one. Keep reading for your guide to the 12 biggest accessories trends of spring 2023.