Kate Middleton Channeled The Flamenco Dancer Emoji

After stunning in emerald green lace last week, Kate Middleton decided to step out as a lady in red last night. The duchess hit the red carpet to celebrate the Opening Night Royal Gala of 42nd Street wearing a bold red dress that gave us a major dose of flamenco vibes.
Vogue reports that Middleton's dress was a Marchesa Notte creation — which is the more affordable and less dressy line from the brand — and, naturally, the $1,195 tea-length frock is already sold out. And while the color was a definite 180 from last week's floor-sweeping gown, Middleton's standbys were all present and accounted for.
Lace? While the hem didn't reach the floor, a delicate lace honeycomb pattern and bold swirling roses covered the red dress from top to bottom. Middleton traded the long sleeves for more casual cap sleeves and traded in her usual long silhouette for a shorter one. All the better to show off her shoes, because Middleton's sky-high suede Bordeaux pumps were a sight in their own right. She paired the shoes with a coordinating suede clutch, which added polish to the entire ensemble.
But what really caught our attention wasn't the color of the dress, it was the shape. A soft tulle petticoat gave the dress a whole lot of volume, which amped up the va-va-voom and helped to emphasize those distinct flamenco vibes. Vogue described the shape as balletic, but we're going to say it's a lot hotter, especially in this bold crimson hue.
The finishing touches? A thin line of red rhinestones accented the waist for a bit of added sparkle and Middleton polished everything off with a pair of tassel earrings from Kate Spade. Another night, another show-stopping appearance by Duchess of Cambridge. Carry on.
