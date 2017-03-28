Kate Middleton's Latest Red Carpet Look Was Head-To-Toe Lace & Stunning

After taking a long hiatus from the red carpet, Kate Middleton is back at it with a vengeance. Just last month, she and her husband, Prince William, attended the BAFTAs. At the film awards, she stunned in a floor-sweeping floral Alexander McQueen dress. It was a fitting label for her return to the red carpet, since the fashion house was responsible for her now-iconic wedding gown. But Middleton's latest turn in the spotlight was decidedly more low-key. While there were flashbulbs aplenty, the duchess made an appearance at England's National Portrait Gallery Gala wearing another of her favorite labels, Temperley London.
WWD reports that Middleton wore a floor-length, long-sleeved emerald green lace dress to view two new exhibitions as well as meet with the museum's guests, donors, and members. The allover lace covered a subtle sweetheart neckline and flared out into a slight A-line. There was a matching bow belt and Middleton finished the look with gold sandals and a coordinating metallic clutch. Of course, the duchess' now-famous blowout was present and accounted for, as well as her sapphire and diamond engagement ring.
In true Middleton style, it was a polished and put-together look that was classic and current all at once. Naturally, it was custom made for the duchess, so you can't pick up the exact same look for your next museum gala. You can, however, snag Kate's earrings. The Telegraph reports that her Kiki McDonough earrings, which feature candy pink tourmaline and green amethyst outlined with diamonds, are available (On sale!) for £5,340. That's about $6,600.
Middleton wasn't the only fashion plate in attendance. The museum was heavy on fashion's biggest names, too. WWD adds that one of the exhibits featured masks designed by British designer Vivienne Westwood and couture milliner Philip Treacy.
