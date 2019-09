Kate Middleton's Latest Red Carpet Look Was Head-To-Toe Lace & Stunning

After taking a long hiatus from the red carpet, Kate Middleton is back at it with a vengeance. Just last month, she and her husband, Prince William, attended the BAFTAs . At the film awards, she stunned in a floor-sweeping floral Alexander McQueen dress. It was a fitting label for her return to the red carpet, since the fashion house was responsible for her now-iconic wedding gown. But Middleton's latest turn in the spotlight was decidedly more low-key. While there were flashbulbs aplenty, the duchess made an appearance at England's National Portrait Gallery Gala wearing another of her favorite labels, Temperley London.