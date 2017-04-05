Kate Middleton Channeled The Flamenco Dancer Emoji

Lace? While the hem didn't reach the floor, a delicate lace honeycomb pattern and bold swirling roses covered the red dress from top to bottom. Middleton traded the long sleeves for more casual cap sleeves and traded in her usual long silhouette for a shorter one. All the better to show off her shoes, because Middleton's sky-high suede Bordeaux pumps were a sight in their own right. She paired the shoes with a coordinating suede clutch, which added polish to the entire ensemble.