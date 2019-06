The Essential New-Mom Wardrobe Staples (From The Women Who Actually Wore Them)

“Being a new mom is a whole new world for sure. Just getting dressed is tricky, let alone being stylish, but I am trying to still be myself. That old saying, look good feel good is the mindset I stand behind.Even though I didn’t wear many maternity clothes when I was pregnant (I went more for that oversized Yeezy look), I needed to give into some things once I gave birth. First thing I needed was nursing bras. I tried a few different styles, but I love the ones from https://www.shopbop.com/never-say-mommie-nursing-soft/vp/v=1/1552904636.htm? — they’re black, lace and still simply sexy.The next thing I needed, and something I highly recommend after birth, is compression clothing. I got a few pieces from Mother Tucker . The first few weeks while adjusting at home, I wore these leggings and tanks a lot. They made me feel a bit more put together physically and mentally especially while having visitors over (everyone wants to visit you once you have a baby, probably the one time I actually didn’t want visitors). These pieces kept all the loose ends tucked tightly and they actually help your body to go back to its normal shape more promptly.Now being ready to go out and about and back to work I love being in my Valiánte dresses, they are easy-fitting and flowing, with easy access for breast-feeding. I can wear my cute canvas Chanel sneakers with them for a bit more elevated fit. Then I throw my leopard Artipoppe baby carrier on, and me and my boy can bounce around town looking chic and feeling comfortable.”