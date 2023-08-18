How To Achieve Bratz Style, According To Obsessed Editors (Sorry, Barbie)

Let’s face it, not everyone’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Some of us are Bratz girls. This is true of myself and some of my fellow R29 editors. A big part of their allure was their attitude and style. While Barbie was a pristine and perfect woman, the Bratz gang was the antithesis: edgy teenagers. As Affiliate Writer and Content Producer Esther Newman puts it, “Barbie is trying to be everything, to everyone, all at once. Whereas the Bratz girls know exactly who they are and what they’re about.”
The core four Bratz dolls — Cloe, Jade, Yasmin and Sasha — each had their own interests and styles, and every child who played with them had their favourites. Esther gravitated toward Jade (remembering she once wore a blue hair extension like the doll), Associate Deals Writer Mercedes Viera liked Yasmin and Sasha (greatly influenced by their bohemian and streetwear styles) and I…I’d like to say I was a Cloe stan but she just wasn’t my gal. Regardless, the Bratz friend group (and the many Bratz doll iterations) inspired my style at a young age. It was very bold, very Y2K fashion-forward and very influential.
With the recent Bratz celebrity collaboration launch with Kylie Jenner and her signature looks, we think Bratz style is going to come back around. From Bratz fashion (think miniskirts, platform boots, wide-leg jeans and statement hats) to Bratz beauty (think lip-plumping glosses, smoky eyes and slick hairdos), there may be a noticeable shift from Barbiecore to Bratzcore. And we'll be honest: We’re ready for it. We're ready to relive our childhoods and wear Bratz-adjacent makeup and outfits in the real world beyond the walls of our bedrooms and playrooms. So step over Barbie. Now’s the time for Bratz fans to shine.
Bratz makeup
“As I grew, the Bratz girls were how I idealized adult life,” Esther says. “Just like them, I was going to have big, bouncy hair and the attitude and confidence to carry off any look.” One thing you may immediately associate with Bratz dolls, beyond their bobblehead-like faces, is their equally oversized lips. Now we're older and wiser, we acknowledge the accusations of unrealistic body expectations and also that no feature — doll-size or human — is a trend. Rather, it's this spirit of confidence that we're emulating. Unlike Barbie's natural, neutral look, the Bratz girls are about all-out glam and experimenting, often with makeup looks that match their themed outfits (the Rock Angelz range with streaked, punk-inspired hair is a highlight). So have fun and play! Whether that's with dramatic smoky eyes, neon and sparkle shadows, sharp black eyeliner or cartoonish faux lashes to mimic the Bratz painted-on lashes. Not to forget their most memorable feature: plump pouts, best achieved with creamy lipsticks and juicy lip oils or, more specifically, lip-plumping glosses for the full effect.
Bratz shoes
If you’re gonna commit to living out your Bratz style dreams, you have to go bold and rock a pair of platform shoes. This is quite literally the only type of shoes that Bratz dolls wear. From heels to trainers to boots, they all have height-boosting soles. For an everyday shoe, try a pair of platform trainers or chunky ankle boots once the weather gets cooler. For special occasions, stomp around in closed-toe platform heels that’ll really make you feel like you’re playing dress-up.
Bratz fashion
When it comes to clothing, each Bratz doll has their own style. Jade is a skater-meets-rocker girl. Yasmin is the easy breezy bohemian. Sasha is a street style icon and Cloe is ultra-feminine (think Regina George as a doll). So from very dainty to very grunge, “Bratz fashion” can be interpreted and reimagined very differently, depending on your style and whether you’re throwing together an activewear outfit or a going-out look. No matter the occasion, I think the easiest way to put together a signature Bratz outfit is by pairing up an itty-bitty top with oversized bottoms or opting for Y2K classics (ultra miniskirts, cargos and sporty influences). “For me, Bratz represented a freedom of self-expression I always yearned for. Now, I finally have that closet,” Mercedes says. It's time for you to get the Bratz wardrobe of your dreams, too.
Bratz accessories
Accessorising is one of the easiest ways to experiment with your style and if you want items to try out on your Bratz journey, we’ve got you covered. Throw on a tiny shoulder bag, a pair of colourful lens sunglasses and a choker necklace, then leave the house feeling like a Y2K baddie. The Bratz girls weren’t shy about their headwear either, most often sporting baker boy hats (especially when in Rock Angelz mode). If that’s just a bit too retro for you, try a bucket hat, cowboy hat or fuzzy beanie, which occasionally found their way into the Bratz mix, too.
