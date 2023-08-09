How To Achieve Bratz Style, According To Obsessed Editors (Sorry, Barbie)

When it comes to clothing, like I said earlier, each Bratz doll has their own style. Jade is a skater-meets-rocker girl. Yasmin is the easy breezy bohemian. Sasha is a street-style icon, and Cloe is ultra-feminine (think Regina George as a doll). So from very dainty to very grunge, “Bratz fashion” can be interpreted and reimagined very differently, depending on your style and whether you’re throwing together an activewear outfit or a going-out look. But no matter the occasion, I think the easiest way to put together a signature Bratz outfit is by pairing up an itty-bitty top with oversized bottoms. “For me, Bratz represented a freedom of self-expression I always yearned for. Now, I finally have that closet,” Mercedes says. It's time for you to get the Bratz wardrobe of your dreams, too.