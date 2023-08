How To Achieve Bratz Style, According To Obsessed Editors (Sorry, Barbie)

Let’s face it, not everyone’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Some of us are Bratz girls. This is true of myself and some of my fellow R29 editors. A big part of their allure was their attitude and style. While Barbie was a pristine and perfect woman, the Bratz gang was the antithesis — edgy teenagers. As Affiliate Writer and Content Producer Esther Newman puts it, “Barbie is trying to be everything, to everyone, all at once. Whereas the Bratz girls know exactly who they are and what they’re about.”The core four Bratz dolls — Cloe, Jade, Yasmin, and Sasha — each had their own interests and styles, and every child who played with them had their favourites. Esther gravitated toward Jade (remembering she once wore a blue hair extension like the doll), Associate Deals Writer Mercedes Viera liked Yasmin and Sasha (greatly influenced by their bohemian and street-wear styles), and I…I’d like to say I was a Cloe stan, but she just wasn’t my gal. Regardless, the Bratz friend group (and the many Bratz doll iterations) also inspired my style at a young age. It was very bold, very Y2K fashion forward , and very influential.