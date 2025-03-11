ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Most Wanted
ADVERTISEMENT

The Best Spring 2025 Trainer Trends — From Boxing Styles To Shoe Charms

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated 11 March 2025, 18:06
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
It’s not quite sandal weather, but we’re more than ready to ditch our winter boots. Enter: a fresh pair of spring trainers — the perfect way to manifest warmer days and embrace new beginnings.

While autumn's back-to-school season brought us bold trainer trends like Mary Janes and ballerinas (which Refinery29 readers devoured), spring is ushering in loads of new statement-making pairs. Some, like leopard prints and platform soles, have endured, while others — think hiking trainers and shoe charms — are stepping into the spotlight and earning their place in your rotation. 

Read on for the spring trainer trends that’ll be everywhere over the next few months plus, the best styles to shop now.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Silver Trainers

Shop This
Metallic trainers have been trending for a while, but this spring, it’s all about silver. From slim, sporty silhouettes to cushy, chunky soles, brands are embracing chromatic finishes in every form. Need more convincing? Cecilie Bahnsen just debuted a new Asics silver trainer collab at Paris Fashion Week, proving just how versatile this metallic can be, dressed up or down with any outfit.
Next
Forever Comfort Slim Retro Lace Up Trainers
£38.00
Next
Nike
Air Superfly
£89.99
Nike
VEJA
Volley Trainers
£140.00
Free People
PUMA
Palermo Astro Escape Sneakers
£75.00
PUMA
JW PEI
Rosie Metallic Bow Tie Low Top Sneakers
£47.00£86.00
JW PEI
Cole Haan
Grandprø Carissa Trainer
£150.00
Cole Haan
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

High-Top Trainers

Shop This
Queue the Rocky theme music — boxing-style trainers are officially in the ring. And yes, you can wear them whether you’re training for a match or just making a statement. This might be the boldest take on the retro-meets-sporty trainer resurgence. Whether you score a pair from an athletic brand or a high-fashion house, there’s no shortage of standout styles — especially in spring-ready shades like pink and yellow. You can also lean into the high-top trend with basketball-inspired kicks (chock-full of March Madness energy). Style them with classic athleisure or spring dresses for a knockout look.
Simply Be
Wide Fit Hi Top Trainers
£11.00£29.00
ASOS
Converse
Run Star Hike Platform Utility Leather
£40.59£115.00
Converse
Adidas
Box Hog 4 Shoes
£90.00
Adidas
Silent D
Scarlett High-top Trainers
£150.00
Anthropologie
Loewe
Ballet Runner 2.0 High-top Sneakers
£750.00
mytheresa
On
Cloudroam Waterproof Sneaker
£188.00
Revolve
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Trainer Charms

Shop This
Bag charms have been stealing the spotlight — think beaded keychains, mini plushies, and coin purses — but now it’s time to give shoe charms their moment. Your trainers deserve a little razzle-dazzle, too! From jewellery-inspired accents to quirky baubles and statement laces, these decorative add-ons usually come in sets, so you can mix, match, and customise to your heart’s content. Options abound, from beaded bows and vintage-y trinkets to shoelace clips and more.
Anthropologie
Beaded Shoe Charm Set
£18.00
Anthropologie
Beads by Edie
Red Multi Cherry Lace Charm
£6.00
Schuh
Anthropologie
Pearl Flower Shoe Charm Set
£18.00
Anthropologie
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Animal Print Trainers

Shop This
Yes, animal print — especially leopard spots — is still going strong in 2025. But to stay ahead of the trend curve, there are a few more patterns to keep on your radar this spring. Our prediction? Going all-in on cow print with trainers as part of the equation. Zebra stripes and snakeskin are also making waves across both lifestyle and athletic trainers, including fun pops of colour for a truly wild approach.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
J.Crew
Rec Sneakers In Leopard-print Calf Hair
£165.00
J.Crew
Zara
Animal Print Trainers
£27.99
Zara
River Island
Cow Print Lace Up Trainers
£38.00
River Island
Gola x Anthropologie
Elan Leopard Trainers
£95.00
Anthropologie
Dries Van Noten
Paneled Snake-effect Leather Sneakers
£420.00
Net-A-Porter
APL
Iconic Phantom
£290.00
APL
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Hiking Trainers

Shop This
Hiking trainers aren’t just for the trails — they’ve been hitting the streets, especially during Fashion Month. Translation: you don’t have to be an avid nature enthusiast to embrace their rugged aesthetic. Features like supportive and cushioned insoles, grippy outsoles, and durable waterproof materials make them an all-around win for days you’re clocking 10K steps or more.  And thankfully, the era of clunky, not-so-cute hiking shoes is long gone. Vibrant, retro-inspired colour combos and versatile neutrals lean into the “dad trainer” vibe with a fashion-forward twist.
Saucony
Progrid Triumph 4 Gorpcore
£150.00
Saucony
Hoka
Tor Summit
£175.00
Hoka
Merrell
Moab Speed 2 Gore-tex
£150.00
Merrell
The North Face
Vectiv™ Fastpack Lite Hiking Shoes
£125.00
The North Face
On
Cloudrock Low Wp
£170.00
On
Teva
Trailwinder Low
£105.00
Teva
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Platform Trainers

Shop This
Okay, platform trainers never really went out, but right now, they’re majorly in. While suede Isabel Marant wedge trainers made a comeback in fall 2024, we’re betting on souped-up classics this season, especially tried-and-true white versions as the look. Whether you go for a sleek, minimalist pair or a chunky, futuristic take, consider it the perfect way to dodge spring puddles in style.
Reebok
Club C Extra Shoes
£110.00
Reebok
Soludos
The Ibiza Platform Sneaker
£110.00
Soludos
Keds
Skyler Festival Eyelet Sneakers
£58.25
Shopbop
Prada
Downtown Bold Platform-sole Leather Trainers
£820.00
Selfridges
ASOS DESIGN
Chunky Trainers
£45.00£60.00
ASOS
Michael Kors
Hayes Snake Embossed Leather Platform Sneaker
£210.00
Michael Kors
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

More from Shopping

ADVERTISEMENT