All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
It’s not quite sandal weather, but we’re more than ready to ditch our winter boots. Enter: a fresh pair of spring trainers — the perfect way to manifest warmer days and embrace new beginnings.
While autumn's back-to-school season brought us bold trainer trends like Mary Janes and ballerinas (which Refinery29 readers devoured), spring is ushering in loads of new statement-making pairs. Some, like leopard prints and platform soles, have endured, while others — think hiking trainers and shoe charms — are stepping into the spotlight and earning their place in your rotation.
Read on for the spring trainer trends that’ll be everywhere over the next few months plus, the best styles to shop now.
While autumn's back-to-school season brought us bold trainer trends like Mary Janes and ballerinas (which Refinery29 readers devoured), spring is ushering in loads of new statement-making pairs. Some, like leopard prints and platform soles, have endured, while others — think hiking trainers and shoe charms — are stepping into the spotlight and earning their place in your rotation.
Read on for the spring trainer trends that’ll be everywhere over the next few months plus, the best styles to shop now.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Silver Trainers
Metallic trainers have been trending for a while, but this spring, it’s all about silver. From slim, sporty silhouettes to cushy, chunky soles, brands are embracing chromatic finishes in every form. Need more convincing? Cecilie Bahnsen just debuted a new Asics silver trainer collab at Paris Fashion Week, proving just how versatile this metallic can be, dressed up or down with any outfit.
High-Top Trainers
Queue the Rocky theme music — boxing-style trainers are officially in the ring. And yes, you can wear them whether you’re training for a match or just making a statement. This might be the boldest take on the retro-meets-sporty trainer resurgence. Whether you score a pair from an athletic brand or a high-fashion house, there’s no shortage of standout styles — especially in spring-ready shades like pink and yellow. You can also lean into the high-top trend with basketball-inspired kicks (chock-full of March Madness energy). Style them with classic athleisure or spring dresses for a knockout look.
Trainer Charms
Bag charms have been stealing the spotlight — think beaded keychains, mini plushies, and coin purses — but now it’s time to give shoe charms their moment. Your trainers deserve a little razzle-dazzle, too! From jewellery-inspired accents to quirky baubles and statement laces, these decorative add-ons usually come in sets, so you can mix, match, and customise to your heart’s content. Options abound, from beaded bows and vintage-y trinkets to shoelace clips and more.
Animal Print Trainers
Yes, animal print — especially leopard spots — is still going strong in 2025. But to stay ahead of the trend curve, there are a few more patterns to keep on your radar this spring. Our prediction? Going all-in on cow print with trainers as part of the equation. Zebra stripes and snakeskin are also making waves across both lifestyle and athletic trainers, including fun pops of colour for a truly wild approach.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Hiking Trainers
Hiking trainers aren’t just for the trails — they’ve been hitting the streets, especially during Fashion Month. Translation: you don’t have to be an avid nature enthusiast to embrace their rugged aesthetic. Features like supportive and cushioned insoles, grippy outsoles, and durable waterproof materials make them an all-around win for days you’re clocking 10K steps or more. And thankfully, the era of clunky, not-so-cute hiking shoes is long gone. Vibrant, retro-inspired colour combos and versatile neutrals lean into the “dad trainer” vibe with a fashion-forward twist.
Platform Trainers
Okay, platform trainers never really went out, but right now, they’re majorly in. While suede Isabel Marant wedge trainers made a comeback in fall 2024, we’re betting on souped-up classics this season, especially tried-and-true white versions as the look. Whether you go for a sleek, minimalist pair or a chunky, futuristic take, consider it the perfect way to dodge spring puddles in style.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT