These Herbalists Are Helping Black Women Heal — One TikTok At A Time

Recently, the Black Tiktok community has not been shy about vocalizing their issues on the app. Many have talked about feeling robbed by white creators who have constantly repurposed their culture, creativity, and content. Since then, the Black community on TikTok, especially Black women, continue to blossom as their most authentic selves, unapologetically reclaiming their culture and creativity that has been in their ancestry for generations. A great example of this is herbalism. After a less than easy year, the herbalist movement on TikTok has inspired many Black women to reflect on the importance of deep healing. Women of color, including myself, are seeing the beauty in not playing the role of the “strong woman” and now, we’re facing our traumas and allowing ourselves to feel.