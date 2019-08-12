With new initiatives like Apple's screen time controls and a better understanding of how who you follow may affect the way you feel about yourself, social media users across the board are going to extra mile to better curate their follow choices. Following people who inspire you helps build community!
So, here r29unbothered has rounded up 6 very cool, very stylish and transparent Black mothers who are creating a safe space for women like them on the platform. Please do not call them "Mommy Bloggers", they are Women with sizable platforms and something to say who have also taken to task being a mom.