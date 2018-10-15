Skip navigation!
Insta-Makeover
Unbothered
6 Badass Moms To Follow On Instagram
by
Raven Baker
Beauty
Two YouTube Stars Gave Me A Makeover — Here's What I Looked Like After
Mi-Anne Chan
Oct 15, 2018
Beauty
Old 'Oprah Show' Makeovers Are My Everything
Rachel Lubitz
Sep 8, 2018
Beauty
This Brand-New Foundation Is Already Selling
Out At
Sephora
Mi-Anne Chan
Oct 16, 2017
Beauty
Kim & Kylie's "Look-alikes" Set The Record Straight
A post shared by Sonia & Fyza Ali (@soniaxfyza) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:12am PDT Being constantly confused for two members of Hollywood's most famous
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
What Happened When I Wore Instagram Brows To Work
I'm not one to shy away from crazy beauty trends. I don't take makeup too seriously and I love to have fun with color, glitter, and whatever catches my
by
Lauren Thompson
Beauty
This Blogger Just Made An Amazing Point About Instagram Beauty St...
Honesty may very well be the best policy, but stumbling across someone who lives that truth online is rare. The harsh reality, of course, is that the word
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
This Baby In False Lashes Is The Best Thing You'll See All Week
If you're at that age where you're coming up on your 10-year high school reunion and also still trying to remember to set your alarm for work after rowdy
by
Kelsey Castañon
Makeup
The Internet Is Losing It Over One Man's Mad Makeup Skills
My last boyfriend wouldn't have dared do my makeup. Not because I wouldn't let him, but because he had no interest. (All he wanted to do was laugh at my
by
Samantha Sasso
Insta-Makeover: Hairstyles
A Holiday Glitter Lip That's All Grown Up
We're getting really sick of glitter, and it's not even Christmas yet. At the same time, though, we're not trying to be party poopers. We just want our
by
Gabrielle Korn
Hair
This Party Updo Is Not Your Mother's French Twist
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: When it comes to beauty, the French can do no wrong. So, it's no surprise that our favorite updo boasts the
by
Dianna Mazzone
Hair
A Katniss-Style Braid We'd All Volunteer For
At this point, we could write a thesis on the cultural implications of Jennifer Lawrence's hair. What we're not so well-versed in? Those super-elaborate
by
Gabrielle Korn
Hair
Meet Our Newest Style Obsession: The Chain Braid
The holidays are hard — if we don't get invited to parties, we're upset ("I thought so-and-so and I were closer than that!") and if we do get invited,
by
Dianna Mazzone
Hair
The 60-Second Party Hairstyle — Yes, Really
Caught between the crossfire of updos and free-flowing locks, the ponytail is an underrated style that doesn't always get the credit it deserves. So,
by
Dianna Mazzone
Makeup
It's Getting Mod In Here: How To Master A Cher-Inspired Eye
If ever there was a runway trend with the potential to make one look like they're riding the express train to Crazy Town, graphic eyeliner would be it.
by
Gabrielle Korn
Makeup
How To Change Up Your Concealer And STILL Look Good
We wish we could keep makeup pro James Vincent in our pocket for hourly confidence boosts. He thinks we're great just the way we are, and he sees what we
by
Dianna Mazzone
Hair
The Proof Is In The Pomp: Short-Haired Girls Have More Fun
Is there any greater (beauty-related) joy in life than finding a hairstyle that looks like it took forever to create, but in reality, was executed in less
by
Dianna Mazzone
Insta-Makeover: Hairstyles
Look Like a Bohemian Beauty In Less Than 5 Minutes
We love updos (we like to flash a little neck, no matter the season) and we're not sure if you've noticed, but we've really got a thing for braids. (Type
by
Dianna Mazzone
Hair
Flat Irons: You're Using Them Wrong, But We Can Help
Chances are, you've had a flat iron for as long as you've been styling your hair. But, this ubiquitous beauty tool, while a common part of many women's
by
Gabrielle Korn
Makeup
Make The Most Of Your Round Eyes With These Genius Makeup Tips
No two sets of eyes are alike, so despite the beauty world's promise of eye makeup tutorials for everyone, there's no singular set of rules for every
by
Gabrielle Korn
Makeup
The Easiest-Ever Way To Make Almond Eyes Look Even
More
...
Since our eyes are all shaped differently, a one-size-fits-all makeup approach just doesn't exist. Last week, we showed you how to enhance eyes with
by
Christopher Micha...
Makeup
Get The Best Eye Makeup For Your Eye Shape: First Up, Single Lids
Everyone has differently shaped eyes, which renders any sort of specific rule about how to apply eye makeup somewhat invalid. What works best for one
by
Chris Beer
Hair
Our Newest Bun Obsession—And It's Surprisingly Easy To Do!
We were so entranced by the chic, messy buns at the Bottega Veneta spring show that we begged hair and makeup pro Bethany Brill to come in and teach
by
Us
Hair
Master Using Your Curling Iron In 3 Easy Steps
The curling iron is a styling tool that almost every woman owns, but very few actually know how to use. This magic wand has the ability to showcase your
by
Megan McIntyre
Beauty
Paint Your Nails In Stunning Runway Looks With These DIY Tips!
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on August 29.] Nail art has become as ubiquitous of an accessory as a statement necklace or platform
by
Brenna Egan
Hair
The Least Boring Ponytail, Ever—Meet Your New Favorite Party 'Do
Intricate evening updos are all well and good, but sometimes they can seem a little, well, overdone. And like a lot of work. It's in these moments, while
by
Us
Makeup
Party-Hopping? You Need These Easy Beauty Tricks
Fun times, good friends, delicious food, indulgent cocktails — what's not to love about holiday parties? Well, getting primped, for one. As exciting as
by
Us
Makeup
Here's How To Master The Runway-Worthy Ponytail
Sometimes, we really wish we could take you guys with us backstage at Fashion Week. Amidst the hustle and bustle, there's a thrill you get from being
by
Us
Makeup
Beauty DIY: Work The Sun-Kissed (And Fog-Proof) Look
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on April 25.] Nothing beats the first taste of a warm summer glow. Something about it just makes you feel
by
Joanna Riedl
Hair
Insta-Makeover: DIY Perfect Dimensional Hair Color
Those blondes don't know what they're missing. Dark, rich tresses can be as hot — no, hotter — than anything flaxen manes put out. But here's the
by
Us
Hair
4 Easy Summer Updos To Help You Look Hot While Avoiding Heat Stroke
It’s hotter than the blazes out there, leaving most of us struggling to look chic when our hair is falling limp, frizzing out, and just plain acting up.
by
Emily L. Foley
