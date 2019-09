The 26-year-old updated her caption to say, “I HATE explaining myself bc I don’t have to but I NEED to say: so many of you men have such fragile masculinity that you can’t understand that we did this for fun. I am a professional Make-up artist and wanted to see him do my art.” Luckily, the haters were quickly overshadowed by an influx of support from Insta-fans and followers. One user wrote, "This is sweet!! He did so good!! #beautifulcouple ❤" Another added, "I've watched it like 35 times lol. He does her make up better then I do mine ?? luv this."