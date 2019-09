Old 'Oprah Show' Makeovers Are My Everything

These are segments from the show that I don't just remember, but ones that I've come to rewatch again and again via YouTube — especially in the dark moments in our society when we feel closer to the end of the world than ever. Maybe it's that I miss having a constantly nurturing presence on daytime TV, or I get a rush seeing people undergo such an unbelievable transformation. Whatever it is, watching old Oprah Show makeovers is my therapy. It is deeply my shit.