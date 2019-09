When it comes to trends, the idea of a one-season reign followed by a tired end is pretty much the norm. (Rarely do they last far beyond the one year mark, let alone three years, in this case.) So when the weather warmed back up and (can you guess it?) woven bags reappeared for the umpteenth time, we thought it was time to put them in the archives for good. But from traditional basket bags to colourful raffia totes, woven bags are officially back for yet another summer of beating out every other handbag style.