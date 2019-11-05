Vanessa Hudgens Says The Knight Before Christmas Is A Completely Different Holiday Rom-Com

As a producer, her calm and friendly demeanor sets the tone for what seems like a suspiciously laid-back set. But she doesn’t take credit for it, attributing the relaxed vibe to her secret set-whisperer, her mother, Gina Guangco-Hudgens. “She’s the on-set mom,” says Hudgens, who turns 31 next month. “It’s nice having that energy around. It keeps things a little more light-hearted and I feel supported.” Guangco-Hudgens is also a producer on The Knight Before Christmas, but everyone just calls her Mama G. While Mama G greets people with hugs, and offers fruit to the crew, director Monika Mitchell spends the day in her chair, calmly dishing out camera orders and loudly complimenting her leads. “I just want [the shot] to get up in their faces because they’re so sexy,” she tells a headset-clad crew member after a particularly swoon-worthy take.