Everything Coming To Netflix Canada In November

I’m not an early Christmas decorator. In fact, if I see a holiday ornament before mid-November, I physically recoil. Because of this, I try to avoid malls from Halloween until American Thanksgiving. Oh, and Christmas carols ? Don’t start with that shit until AT LEAST Dec. 1. My halls will not be decked until a seasonally appropriate date, thank you very much! I know, I know, I sound like a Grinch, but there is one exception to my pre-Christmas Scrooge tendencies: the joyous genre that is the holiday romantic comedy. I will watch every Christmas rom-com I can as soon as winter gives the slightest hint that it’s coming (so, October). Last year’s underrated hit of the season, The Holiday Calendar , is already on heavy rotation.Luckily, this month Netflix has us covered — well, those of us who crave kisses in the snow, flirting under mistletoe and plotlines about a stressed career woman who moves from a big city to a small town to find true love with a scruffy handyman...but not until the third act...and also at Christmas. I promise not all my Netflix picks this month will be holiday rom-coms. There are so many good offerings that even I will take a break from the schmaltz for some exciting titles.Here’s what to watch on Netflix Canada in November, plus everything that’s coming and going.