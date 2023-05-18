I'll be the first to admit that when I heard about this summer's trend prediction of mermaidcore, I was skeptical. Like most of the crazes that come in and out of the zeitgeist — cottagecore, fairycore, even coastal grandmother — this summer's impending mermaidcore fashion aesthetic sounded more like a fleeting fad than an authentic style choice. That is, until I let go of my initial judgment and started digging into some of the beauty inspiration.
Mermaidcore as a concept isn't new. In 2021, mermaidcore bubbled up as a followup to cottagecore and tapped into our collective desire to travel again, preferably to a beach. Designwise, that interpretation saw a lot of pearls and cowrie shells — Éliou necklaces were the accessory of the moment. This time, though, the obvious cultural spark for mermaidcore is the release of Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid (out May 26, 2023). Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel, has hit the press circuit to promote the film in a series of mermaid-inspired looks — think plenty of turquoise and under-the-sea sparkle.
We're starting to see a rise of #mermaidcore on TikTok, too — specifically, a lot of mermaid-inspired manicures.
@anu_shya93 Obsessed with these 🐚🧜♀️#mermaidnails #seashellnailart #chrome #chromenails #3dnailart #nailart #nailtutorial #diynails #nailtok #gelnailsathome #fyp ♬ Ditto - NewJeans
Some interpretations, like this one by creator Anu Shya, combine a few different nail art trends in the same look: silver velvet, chrome powder, and 3D seashell-inspired art. Another trending take is this 3D digital lavender French manicure posted by @imtheishhh.
If you have less time or money to spend at the salon, try opting for a simple seafoam green or turquoise shimmer polish. Creator Maddy Joy Bockett posted a nail vlog showing a gel manicure consisting of two parts: a green base and a chrome powder over top.
@maddybockett UM HELLO MERMAID NAILS 😱🧜♀️🤍 #haileybiebernails #chromenails #mermaidnails #nailvlog #fyp ♬ CUFF IT - Beyoncé
I wasn't sure where I'd go with the concept until I was in front of the polish wall at JINsoon, a nail salon in New York City. The shades of pale green with blue undertones — I aimed for more sea moss and less sage — seemed to be the most fitting. I grabbed one that I felt would be flattering against my skin tone and then a shimmer polish to go on top.
Like the TikTok examples, I went with a gel, or shellac, manicure instead of a regular polish so it would last longer. Though I've never worn anything like this before — I would normally gravitate to pinks and reds before going blue or green — I'm surprised by how much I like this manicure. To me, it feels a little nostalgic: Like Kate Bosworth's new Blue Crush Roxy collab, this mermaidcore manicure trend has a youthful, beach-y, puka shell-and-board shorts energy. This summer, that just feels right.