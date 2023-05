Mermaidcore as a concept isn't new. In 2021, mermaidcore bubbled up as a followup to cottagecore and tapped into our collective desire to travel again, preferably to a beach. Design-wise, that interpretation saw a lot of pearls and cowrie shells — Éliou necklaces were the accessory of the moment. This time, though, the obvious cultural spark for mermaidcore is the release of Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid (out on the 26th of May, 2023). Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel, has hit the press circuit to promote the film in a series of mermaid-inspired looks — think plenty of turquoise and under-the-sea sparkle.