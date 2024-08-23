5 Major Trends From Beauty’s Biggest Industry Event

Every year is a bit different — I’ve heard on good authority that last year’s event was rampant with Hailey Bieber-inspired nude nails) — but one thing we can always count on is the accurate forecasting. Some of the biggest beauty trends that flood social media feeds in the following months come from this very convention. With that in mind, I hopped on a flight to the Nevada desert to scope out some of the most exciting product innovations hitting shelves this year. Below, five standout moments from Cosmoprof that I’m projecting will be everywhere soon. Remember readers, you heard it here first!