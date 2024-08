5 Major Trends From Beauty’s Biggest Industry Event

When Dyson first introduced the Supersonic blow dryer in 2016, it didn’t take long for “dupes” of the iconic circular barrel to flood the market. We’re on the cusp of another major sea change concerning its once dime-a-dozen shape. ulky, pear-shaped bodies are now being upgraded for sleek, angular-shaped dryers that are ergonomic and ultra-lightweight. (To me, they resemble a right angle or the letter “T.”) Some even have interchangeable attachments, like Nicky Clarke’s AirStyle PRO , which is quiet yet powerful, and gave me one of the best blowouts of my life. Other devices to look out for include the BioIonic Pro Ultra Light Speed Dryer WAHL’s Vanquish (launching stateside later this year), Karma Beauty’s IQ Professional Digital Blow Dryer , and the Elettra Pro Light