Countless Angeleno beauty obsessives can be found under the same roof this weekend at Sephora's two-day Los Angeles event,
SEPHORiA: House of Beauty. It's back for its second run after a successful inaugural launch last year, and if you haven't heard of it, we've got all the deets.
So, what is it? Consider the event a pop-up exhibition where brands, influencers, and celebs gather to showcase products while hosting masterclasses, meet-and-greets, and panels. Luckily, there's still something in it for you even if you're not in SoCal, because with the expo, comes launches.
With the arrival of a new season, brands are using this event as the perfect opportunity to preview what's coming or launch newness right on the spot. Most brands are also giving patrons a first look at holiday releases.
You could refresh your Instagram feed for #Sephoria posts all weekend, or just click ahead, because we checked in with Sephora and have a few of the new releases right here. This is only a small batch of the launches, as the retailer confirms exciting surprises from Fenty Beauty, Benefit, Briogeo, and Urban Decay are still to come, so we'll report back with those surprises soon.
As for now, get a sneak peek ahead.
This new dry shampoo just launched on Sephora.com but will be making its IRL debut at Sephoria this weekend. Bonus: It's sweaty workout-approved and helps women in need.
