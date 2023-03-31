I Tried A Mismatched Manicure — & This Is The Perfect Color Formula

The key to this design, I found, was the grounding tone. Having a neutral on three out of five fingers (or six out of ten if we're talking on both hands) kept the manicure from feeling too all over the place. The exact tone, Bouquet, is actually my all-time favorite sheer, pale pink. I went for a light neutral, but Kandalec tells me that other tones work well, too. "Good grounding shades are white or dark neutrals: black, chocolate brown, or navy, depending on the season and the rest of the colors," she explains.