The “American Manicure” Is The New French

Although the basics of the nail are the same for the French and the American manicure, the colors differ. A French manicure usually keeps the base clear or pink with a bright and stark white tip. An American manicure uses a glossy nude, like your nails but better, for the base. What's more, the tip is created with a more translucent off-white, which is closer to the natural nail look. The tip of a French manicure is its key feature; it's usually thick and prominent, while an American manicure tip blurs into the base with a less definitive line. "One of the main benefits of opting for the American manicure is the imperceptible regrowth," says Kon. With the subtlety of the colors, the growth of the natural nail blends easily into the manicure, allowing it to go further and last longer.