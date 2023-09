Septum Rings & Zodiac Ear Stacks: 5 Top Piercing Trends For Fall

If you've been extra into astrology lately, it might be your sign to consider a zodiac piercing. Now, there are a few approaches to this. There's a constellation piercing, which is a group of multiple piercings, normally three or more, that create unique patterns and shapes on the ear and can resemble a constellation of stars. Brands like Banter offer zodiac as specific ear stacks, so you can get inspired by your particular design." So if you're a Pisces, you can look at this guide and get the ear stack that denotes you as a Pisces — that's been super popular," says Robinson. If you don't want a bunch of piercings, you could also go for a stud earring in your zodiac sign.