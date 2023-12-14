7 Hairstylists Predict The Biggest Haircut Trends For 2024

How to ask for it: The best way to manage growing out a bob is by trimming and shaping the layers over the year while the length comes back. If you're asking for this cut, the most important part of the conversation with your hairstylist is figuring out what “layers” mean to you. Do you want to see your shortest layer above your ear? Do you want to see just the bottom inch with a gradation in length? Establishing the placement of your shortest layer is super important.