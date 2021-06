I Got The “Wolf Cut” Hairstyle That’s All Over TikTok

When I want my hair to look a little more "done," I apply Living Proof Smooth Blowout Concentrate to the lengths and then blow-dry as straight as possible, before copying Rice's technique of adding in gentle waves. I use the new Cloud Nine Cordless Iron Pro to curl the mid-section of each piece of hair, spraying sections of my roots with the texturizer. This straightener's smaller plates are great for achieving the perfect level of messy-yet-manicured waves, as the key to this style is adding the wave to smaller sections of hair rather than bigger chunks. To keep frizz at bay, I then apply Ouai Rose Hair and Body Oil . I also make sure to pack the straighteners in my bag just in case I need to restyle at any point during the day, especially when it’s humid, as they're brilliant for on-the-go use.