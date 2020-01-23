The Easy Haircut Upgrade Your Short ‘Do Needs In 2020

When you think about layers, chances are good that your mind gravitates towards images of back-grazing hair. It's a fair assumption, considering how many people with long locks have 'em, but you don't need inches to add movement and texture to your hair.
In fact, layers are well-suited for shorter hairstyles — no matter your texture — and can completely transform your look without sacrificing length. For example, a sharp, blunt bob instantly turns soft and effortless with a few wispy pieces. The same goes for curly hair and bangs, which become more dynamic and shag-like with added layers.
"Layers create shape, volume, and movement," says Damian Santiago, stylist and co-founder of Mizu Louis Licari salon in New York City. "On many haircuts, it adds a special sexiness that is very different from a classic blunt line." Into hair that's sexy, fun, and easy? Check out the layered cuts ahead.